Tight end rankings are available here, to help you make the best decisions on your NFL fantasy lineup heading into Week 12.

Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 12

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game T.J. Hockenson Vikings 170.6 15.5 9.3 Travis Kelce Chiefs 156.1 17.3 9 George Kittle 49ers 138.0 13.8 5.6 Mark Andrews Ravens 135.4 13.5 6.1 Sam LaPorta Lions 125.2 12.5 6.9 Cole Kmet Bears 123.1 11.2 5.5 Dalton Schultz Texans 112.3 11.2 5.9 Dalton Kincaid Bills 104.6 10.5 5.8 Evan Engram Jaguars 104.5 10.5 7.4 Jake Ferguson Cowboys 101.6 10.2 5.5 David Njoku Browns 98.3 9.8 6.9 Logan Thomas Commanders 98.1 9.8 5.8 Trey McBride Cardinals 93.1 8.5 5.1 Dallas Goedert Eagles 91.0 10.1 5.8 Jonnu Smith Falcons 87.3 8.7 4.5 Kyle Pitts Falcons 82.5 8.3 5.8 Cade Otton Buccaneers 82.3 8.2 4.6 Darren Waller Giants 80.4 10.1 6.4 Hunter Henry Patriots 77.8 7.8 4.5 Tyler Conklin Jets 73.1 7.3 4.5 Luke Musgrave Packers 73.1 7.3 4.5 Donald Parham Chargers 60.9 6.1 2.9 Tyler Higbee Rams 57.3 5.7 4.6 Zach Ertz Cardinals 51.7 7.4 6.1 Michael Mayer Raiders 50.4 5.0 2.9

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

This Week's Games

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.