The Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers are set to square off in a Week 12 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday. Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Njigba has totaled 365 yards receiving (36.5 per game) and two TDs, reeling in 36 balls on 54 targets.

Smith-Njigba has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 13 0 Week 2 @Lions 6 5 34 0 Week 3 Panthers 3 1 10 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 3 5 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 4 48 0 Week 7 Cardinals 7 4 63 1 Week 8 Browns 4 3 36 1 Week 9 @Ravens 7 6 63 0 Week 10 Commanders 5 4 53 0 Week 11 @Rams 6 3 40 0

