Jake Bobo did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks match up against the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday in Week 12. Check out Bobo's stats below.

Rep Jake Bobo and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Bobo has been targeted 17 times and has 13 catches for 156 yards (12 per reception) and two TDs, plus one carry for three yards one touchdown.

Keep an eye on Bobo's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jake Bobo Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Seahawks have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Colby Parkinson (FP/biceps): 13 Rec; 141 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Tyler Lockett (LP/hamstring): 51 Rec; 545 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Dareke Young (DNP/abdomen): 51 Rec; 545 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Bobo 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 17 13 156 55 2 12

Bobo Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 1 1 3 0 Week 3 Panthers 2 1 5 1 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 2 43 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 61 1 Week 8 Browns 2 2 23 0 Week 10 Commanders 2 2 13 0 Week 11 @Rams 2 1 8 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.