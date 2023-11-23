The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game will tip off at 1:30 AM ET and be available via Spectrum Sports.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Hawaii Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawaii Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kamaka Hepa: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • JoVon McClanahan: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Bernardo da Silva: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Noel Coleman: 12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Samuta Avea: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

  • Justin McKoy: 13.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK
  • da Silva: 11.5 PTS, 5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK
  • Coleman: 15.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • McClanahan: 11 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Mor Seck: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hawaii Rank Hawaii AVG Northern Arizona AVG Northern Arizona Rank
300th 66.9 Points Scored 73.7 129th
14th 61.8 Points Allowed 74.7 306th
156th 32.1 Rebounds 30 278th
222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 8 222nd
256th 6.7 3pt Made 8.4 66th
324th 11.1 Assists 13.3 157th
132nd 11.4 Turnovers 10.3 36th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.