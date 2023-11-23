Thursday's game features the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0) and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) matching up at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center (on November 23) at 1:30 AM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 81-72 victory for Hawaii.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Time: 1:30 AM ET

1:30 AM ET TV: Spectrum Sports

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 81, Northern Arizona 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Hawaii (-9.3)

Hawaii (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

Hawaii Performance Insights

Last season, Hawaii was 300th in the country offensively (66.9 points scored per game) and 14th-best defensively (61.8 points allowed).

At 32.1 rebounds per game and 29.2 rebounds conceded, the Rainbow Warriors were 156th and 61st in college basketball, respectively, last season.

At 11.1 assists per game last year, Hawaii was 324th in the nation.

The Rainbow Warriors were 256th in the nation in 3-pointers made (6.7 per game) and 240th in 3-point percentage (33%) last season.

Hawaii was the best team in the country in 3-pointers conceded (4.4 per game) and 10th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (29.4%) last year.

Last season, Hawaii attempted 37.1% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.9% from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.5% of Hawaii's buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.5% were 2-pointers.

