Will Geno Smith Score a Touchdown Against the 49ers on Thanksgiving in Week 12?
With the Seattle Seahawks taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), is Geno Smith a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Smith will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Geno Smith score a touchdown against the 49ers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)
- Smith has 65 rushing yards on 24 attempts (6.5 yards per carry).
- Smith does not have a rushing touchdown in 10 games.
Geno Smith Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|16
|26
|112
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|32
|41
|328
|2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|23
|36
|296
|1
|1
|4
|-4
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|13
|20
|110
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|27
|41
|326
|0
|2
|4
|20
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|18
|24
|219
|2
|1
|6
|10
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|23
|37
|254
|2
|2
|2
|-3
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|13
|28
|157
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|31
|47
|369
|2
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|22
|34
|233
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Rep Geno Smith with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.