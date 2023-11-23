Geno Smith did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 12 contest against the San Francisco 49ers begins at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday. All of Smith's stats can be found on this page.

Heading into Week 12, Smith is averaging 240.4 passing yards per game (2,404 total). Other season stats include 12 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a 65.3% completion percentage (218-for-334), plus 24 carries for 65 yards.

Geno Smith Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Elbow

Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

Smith 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 218 334 65.3% 2,404 12 7 7.2 24 65 0

Smith Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Rams 16 26 112 1 0 1 6 0 Week 2 @Lions 32 41 328 2 0 3 20 0 Week 3 Panthers 23 36 296 1 1 4 -4 0 Week 4 @Giants 13 20 110 1 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 27 41 326 0 2 4 20 0 Week 7 Cardinals 18 24 219 2 1 6 10 0 Week 8 Browns 23 37 254 2 2 2 -3 0 Week 9 @Ravens 13 28 157 0 1 2 4 0 Week 10 Commanders 31 47 369 2 0 1 13 0 Week 11 @Rams 22 34 233 1 0 1 -1 0

