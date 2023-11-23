Will Geno Smith Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Geno Smith did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 12 contest against the San Francisco 49ers begins at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday. All of Smith's stats can be found on this page.
Heading into Week 12, Smith is averaging 240.4 passing yards per game (2,404 total). Other season stats include 12 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a 65.3% completion percentage (218-for-334), plus 24 carries for 65 yards.
Geno Smith Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Elbow
Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: November 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Smith 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|218
|334
|65.3%
|2,404
|12
|7
|7.2
|24
|65
|0
Smith Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|16
|26
|112
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|32
|41
|328
|2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|23
|36
|296
|1
|1
|4
|-4
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|13
|20
|110
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|27
|41
|326
|0
|2
|4
|20
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|18
|24
|219
|2
|1
|6
|10
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|23
|37
|254
|2
|2
|2
|-3
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|13
|28
|157
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|31
|47
|369
|2
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|22
|34
|233
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
