Will DeeJay Dallas Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeeJay Dallas was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Seattle Seahawks match up with the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday in Week 12. If you're looking for Dallas' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 12, Dallas has six carries for 18 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.0 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has five receptions (six targets) for 21 yards.
DeeJay Dallas Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Seahawks have one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Kenneth Walker III (DNP/oblique): 149 Rush Att; 613 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 17 Rec; 173 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: November 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Dallas 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|6
|18
|0
|3.0
|6
|5
|21
|0
Dallas Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|2
|4
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|2
|7
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|1
|4
|0
|1
|10
|0
