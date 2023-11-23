D.K. Metcalf has a decent matchup when his Seattle Seahawks face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 (Thursday, 8:20 PM ET). The 49ers have conceded 221.4 passing yards per game, 15th in the NFL.

Metcalf has 40 receptions for a team-leading 646 yards and three TDs so far this season. He's been targeted 71 times, resulting in 71.8 yards per game.

Metcalf vs. the 49ers

Metcalf vs the 49ers (since 2021): 5 GP / 70.2 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 70.2 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has allowed five opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Nine players have hauled in a TD pass against the 49ers this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with San Francisco on the season.

Metcalf will square off against the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this week. The 49ers concede 221.4 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the 49ers have put up 11 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The 49ers' defense is seventh in the league in that category.

D.K. Metcalf Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-118)

Metcalf Receiving Insights

Metcalf, in six of nine games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Metcalf has received 20.5% of his team's 346 passing attempts this season (71 targets).

He has been targeted 71 times, averaging 9.1 yards per target (26th in NFL).

Metcalf has registered a touchdown catch in three of nine games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (15.8% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

With 14 red zone targets, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 30.4% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

Metcalf's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 5 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 TAR / 7 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 1 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 5 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

