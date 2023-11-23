Based on our computer model, the Dallas Cowboys will beat the Washington Commanders when they meet at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, November 23 (at 4:30 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Cowboys have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank fifth-best in total offense (372.3 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (266.3 yards allowed per game). The Commanders rank 17th in points per game (21.5), but they've been less effective defensively, ranking worst in the NFL with 27.7 points ceded per contest.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-13.5) Toss Up (48.5) Cowboys 34, Commanders 14

Cowboys Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cowboys have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

Dallas has compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cowboys have won their only game this season when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

A total of six out of 10 Dallas games this season have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 48.5 points, 4.7 higher than the average total in Cowboys games this season.

Commanders Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 14.3% chance of a victory for the Commanders.

Washington has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

Washington and its opponent have combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times this year.

Games involving the Commanders this year have averaged 41.1 points per game, a 7.4-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Cowboys vs. Commanders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 30.2 17.5 40.0 12.5 23.7 20.8 Washington 21.5 27.7 18.6 32.4 23.8 23.8

