In the Week 12 contest between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Parkinson's 19 targets have led to 13 grabs for 141 yards (15.7 per game).

Having played eight games this season, Parkinson has not had a TD reception.

Colby Parkinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 2 41 0 Week 3 Panthers 4 3 38 0 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 3 19 0 Week 7 Cardinals 2 2 26 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 1 6 0 Week 10 Commanders 1 1 3 0

