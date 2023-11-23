Seattle Seahawks receiver Colby Parkinson will be up against the San Francisco 49ers and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 12, starting at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday.

Parkinson has posted 141 receiving yards (15.7 per game), hauling in 13 balls out of 19 targets this season.

Parkinson vs. the 49ers

Parkinson vs the 49ers (since 2021): 2 GP / 7 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 7 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has allowed five opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have conceded a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

San Francisco has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 221.4 passing yards per game conceded by the 49ers defense makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the 49ers have allowed 11 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks seventh among NFL teams.

Seahawks Player Previews

Colby Parkinson Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-118)

Parkinson Receiving Insights

In five of eight games this year, Parkinson has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Parkinson has received 5.5% of his team's 346 passing attempts this season (19 targets).

He averages 7.4 yards per target this season (141 yards on 19 targets).

Having played eight games this year, Parkinson has not had a TD reception.

With five red zone targets, Parkinson has been on the receiving end of 10.9% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

Parkinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

