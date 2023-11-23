Thursday's contest at Imperial Arena has the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) matching up with the Memphis Tigers (4-0) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 77-76 win for Arkansas, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The game has no set line.

Arkansas vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Arkansas vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 77, Memphis 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Memphis

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-0.5)

Arkansas (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.8 points per game (61st in college basketball) and give up 71.2 per outing (191st in college basketball).

Arkansas wins the rebound battle by 5.0 boards on average. It collects 37.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 61st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.8 per outing.

Arkansas connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (198th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 33.0% from deep while its opponents hit 34.5% from long range.

The Razorbacks rank 102nd in college basketball with 99.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 128th in college basketball defensively with 85.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Arkansas wins the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 10.6 (94th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.8.

Memphis Performance Insights

Memphis was carried by its offense last season, as it ranked 21st-best in the nation by scoring 79.4 points per game. It ranked 233rd in college basketball in points allowed (71.8 per contest).

The Tigers averaged 32.2 rebounds per game (147th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 31.6 rebounds per contest (206th-ranked).

Last season Memphis ranked 28th in college basketball in assists, averaging 15.6 per game.

The Tigers ranked 25th-best in the country by forcing 14.9 turnovers per game. They ranked 291st in college basketball by averaging 13.0 turnovers per contest.

The Tigers sank 6.1 three-pointers per game (310th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while owning a 35.3% three-point percentage (108th-ranked).

Memphis surrendered 8.0 treys per game (277th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 30.8% three-point percentage (31st-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Memphis took 70.9% two-pointers (accounting for 78.6% of the team's buckets) and 29.1% threes (21.4%).

