Check out best bets for when NFC West opponents meet as the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) square off on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on 49ers vs. Seahawks? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is 49ers vs. Seahawks?

Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the 49ers winning by a considerably larger margin (10.0 points). Take the 49ers.

Based on this game's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 77.3%.

The 49ers are 7-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 70% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -340 or shorter, San Francisco has gone 4-1 (80%).

The Seahawks have entered the game as underdogs four times this season and won once.

Seattle has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +270 odds on them winning this game.

Who will win? The 49ers or Seahawks? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 12 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Francisco (-7)



San Francisco (-7) The 49ers have covered the spread five times this season (5-5-0).

In games it has played as 7-point favorites or more, San Francisco has an ATS record of 2-4.

The Seahawks have covered the spread five times this season (5-4-1).

Parlay your bets together on the 49ers vs. Seahawks matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) The two teams average a combined 6.0 more points per game, 49.5 (including the postseason), than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 37.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the over/under for this matchup.

The teams have hit the over in four of the 49ers' 10 games with a set total.

Four of the Seahawks' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Christian McCaffrey Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 82.5 9 36.4 5

Colby Parkinson Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 9 15.7 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.