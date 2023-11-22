Will Urho Vaakanainen Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 22?
Should you wager on Urho Vaakanainen to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Vaakanainen stats and insights
- Vaakanainen is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- Vaakanainen has no points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 64 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Vaakanainen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|15:12
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|W 4-3
Ducks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
