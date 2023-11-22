The Anaheim Ducks, Troy Terry included, will face the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Terry's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Troy Terry vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Terry Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Terry has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 18:25 on the ice per game.

Terry has scored a goal in three of 18 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Terry has a point in seven of 18 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 18 games this year, Terry has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Terry hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Terry going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Terry Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 18 Games 2 12 Points 1 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

