In the upcoming matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Troy Terry to score a goal for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Terry stats and insights

Terry has scored in three of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

Terry has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

He has an 11.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Terry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:01 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:04 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 4 3 1 20:01 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 4-3

Ducks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

