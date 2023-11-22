Stars vs. Golden Knights Injury Report Today - November 22
As they get ready to take on the Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2) on Wednesday, November 22 at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (12-4-1) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Thomas Harley
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nicolas Hague
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Stars Season Insights
- Dallas has scored the eighth-most goals in the NHL (60 total, 3.5 per game).
- It has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +13.
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights' 64 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
- Vegas has one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 47 total goals (only 2.5 per game), eighth in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +17, they are fourth-best in the league.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-130)
|Golden Knights (+105)
|6
