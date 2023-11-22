For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Sam Carrick a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carrick stats and insights

  • Carrick has scored in three of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Carrick has no points on the power play.
  • Carrick averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 64 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carrick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:31 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:20 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:20 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:46 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 11:54 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:15 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.