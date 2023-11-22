Will Sam Carrick Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 22?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Sam Carrick a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrick stats and insights
- Carrick has scored in three of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Carrick has no points on the power play.
- Carrick averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 64 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Carrick recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:46
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|2
|0
|11:54
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|W 4-3
Ducks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
