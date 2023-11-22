Ryan Strome will be among those in action Wednesday when his Anaheim Ducks meet the Montreal Canadiens at Honda Center. If you're thinking about a bet on Strome against the Canadiens, we have lots of info to help.

Ryan Strome vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome's plus-minus this season, in 16:00 per game on the ice, is +3.

Strome has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 17 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In nine of 17 games this season, Strome has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 17 games this year, Strome has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Strome's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Strome Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 64 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 17 Games 2 14 Points 1 2 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

