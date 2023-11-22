In the upcoming matchup versus the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Ryan Strome to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

Strome has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Strome has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 64 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 15:49 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:09 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:03 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:05 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 3 1 2 15:40 Away W 7-4

Ducks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

