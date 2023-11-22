Can we anticipate Ross Johnston scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks face off with the Montreal Canadiens at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ross Johnston score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johnston stats and insights

  • Johnston is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Johnston has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have given up 64 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:17 Home L 2-1
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 4:20 Away W 3-2
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:39 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:35 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:28 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:33 Away W 4-3
10/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 9:29 Away W 7-4
10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:09 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 6:06 Away W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.