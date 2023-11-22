Can we anticipate Ross Johnston scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks face off with the Montreal Canadiens at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Ross Johnston score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

Johnston is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Johnston has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 64 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:17 Home L 2-1 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 4:20 Away W 3-2 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:39 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:35 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:28 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:33 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 9:29 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:09 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 6:06 Away W 3-2 OT

Ducks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

