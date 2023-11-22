Will Radko Gudas Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 22?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Radko Gudas a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Gudas stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Gudas has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.
- Gudas has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Gudas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:18
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|14:57
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:06
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|17:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|W 4-3
Ducks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
