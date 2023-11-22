The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Mintyukov stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Mintyukov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

Mintyukov has picked up two assists on the power play.

Mintyukov's shooting percentage is 3.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Mintyukov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:13 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:02 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:59 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:35 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:01 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:29 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:37 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:01 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:55 Away W 4-3

Ducks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

