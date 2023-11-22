The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

North Carolina had an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tar Heels finished seventh.

Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels averaged were 6.3 more points than the Panthers allowed (69.9).

North Carolina went 17-5 last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Northern Iowa compiled an 11-10 straight up record in games it shot above 43.5% from the field.

The Tar Heels ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Panthers ranked 334th.

The Panthers put up only 0.8 fewer points per game last year (70.1) than the Tar Heels gave up (70.9).

Northern Iowa went 13-8 last season when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (70.2).

The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.1).

Looking at three-point shooting, North Carolina fared better in home games last season, making 7.5 threes per game with a 32.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Northern Iowa averaged 71.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.9.

At home, the Panthers conceded 68.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 72.8.

Northern Iowa knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than away (31.9%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Radford W 86-70 Dean Smith Center 11/12/2023 Lehigh W 90-68 Dean Smith Center 11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center 11/22/2023 Northern Iowa - Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule