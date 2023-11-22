The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • North Carolina had an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Panthers ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tar Heels finished seventh.
  • Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels averaged were 6.3 more points than the Panthers allowed (69.9).
  • North Carolina went 17-5 last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • Northern Iowa compiled an 11-10 straight up record in games it shot above 43.5% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Panthers ranked 334th.
  • The Panthers put up only 0.8 fewer points per game last year (70.1) than the Tar Heels gave up (70.9).
  • Northern Iowa went 13-8 last season when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (70.2).
  • The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.1).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, North Carolina fared better in home games last season, making 7.5 threes per game with a 32.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Northern Iowa averaged 71.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.9.
  • At home, the Panthers conceded 68.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 72.8.
  • Northern Iowa knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than away (31.9%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Radford W 86-70 Dean Smith Center
11/12/2023 Lehigh W 90-68 Dean Smith Center
11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ North Texas L 83-77 UNT Coliseum
11/14/2023 Loras W 90-50 McLeod Center
11/19/2023 @ South Florida L 74-65 Yuengling Center
11/22/2023 North Carolina - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Belmont - McLeod Center
12/2/2023 @ Evansville - Ford Center

