The Philadelphia 76ers versus the Minnesota Timberwolves is a game to catch on a Wednesday NBA schedule that includes 14 competitive contests.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!

Today's NBA Games

The Charlotte Hornets take on the Washington Wizards

The Wizards go on the road to face the Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and MNMT2

BSSE and MNMT2 Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHA Record: 4-9

4-9 WAS Record: 2-11

2-11 CHA Stats: 113.7 PPG (13th in NBA), 122.2 Opp. PPG (26th)

113.7 PPG (13th in NBA), 122.2 Opp. PPG (26th) WAS Stats: 115.2 PPG (10th in NBA), 124.4 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)

LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHA -4.5

CHA -4.5 CHA Odds to Win: -175

-175 WAS Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 242.5 points

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

The Orlando Magic host the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets hope to pick up a road win at the Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL and ALT

BSFL and ALT Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ORL Record: 9-5

9-5 DEN Record: 10-4

10-4 ORL Stats: 110.6 PPG (21st in NBA), 106.6 Opp. PPG (third)

110.6 PPG (21st in NBA), 106.6 Opp. PPG (third) DEN Stats: 113.2 PPG (16th in NBA), 107.7 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

The Indiana Pacers take on the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors hope to pick up a road win at the Pacers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSIN and TSN

BSIN and TSN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 8-5

8-5 TOR Record: 6-8

6-8 IND Stats: 128.1 PPG (first in NBA), 125.9 Opp. PPG (30th)

128.1 PPG (first in NBA), 125.9 Opp. PPG (30th) TOR Stats: 110.6 PPG (21st in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)

Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG) TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

The Atlanta Hawks play host to the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets hope to pick up a road win at the Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 6-7

6-7 BKN Record: 6-7

6-7 ATL Stats: 122.4 PPG (third in NBA), 120.9 Opp. PPG (25th)

122.4 PPG (third in NBA), 120.9 Opp. PPG (25th) BKN Stats: 113.1 PPG (18th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (17th)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)

Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG) BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ATL -4.5

ATL -4.5 ATL Odds to Win: -175

-175 BKN Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 233.5 points

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Cleveland Cavaliers play the Miami Heat

The Heat look to pull off a road win at the Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH and BSSUN

BSOH and BSSUN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 8-6

8-6 MIA Record: 9-5

9-5 CLE Stats: 111.9 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (11th)

111.9 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (11th) MIA Stats: 110.2 PPG (24th in NBA), 108.9 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG) MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

The Boston Celtics play host to the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks look to pull off a road win at the Celtics on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 11-3

11-3 MIL Record: 10-4

10-4 BOS Stats: 117.2 PPG (eighth in NBA), 106.6 Opp. PPG (third)

117.2 PPG (eighth in NBA), 106.6 Opp. PPG (third) MIL Stats: 120.8 PPG (fourth in NBA), 117.7 Opp. PPG (23rd)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG) MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -5.5

BOS -5.5 BOS Odds to Win: -210

-210 MIL Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 235.5 points

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

The San Antonio Spurs take on the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers take to the home court of the Spurs on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and BSSC

BSSW and BSSC Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SA Record: 3-11

3-11 LAC Record: 5-7

5-7 SA Stats: 110.3 PPG (23rd in NBA), 124.1 Opp. PPG (28th)

110.3 PPG (23rd in NBA), 124.1 Opp. PPG (28th) LAC Stats: 113.5 PPG (14th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG) LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -8.5

LAC -8.5 LAC Odds to Win: -375

-375 SA Odds to Win: +290

+290 Total: 231.5 points

The Houston Rockets host the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies go on the road to face the Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 6-6

6-6 MEM Record: 3-10

3-10 HOU Stats: 109.9 PPG (26th in NBA), 107.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)

109.9 PPG (26th in NBA), 107.0 Opp. PPG (fifth) MEM Stats: 108.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (19th)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: HOU -5.5

HOU -5.5 HOU Odds to Win: -225

-225 MEM Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 213.5 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers hit the road the Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN and NBCS-PH+

BSN and NBCS-PH+ Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 10-3

10-3 PHI Record: 10-4

10-4 MIN Stats: 113.2 PPG (16th in NBA), 106.3 Opp. PPG (second)

113.2 PPG (16th in NBA), 106.3 Opp. PPG (second) PHI Stats: 120.4 PPG (fifth in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (13th)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG) PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -5.5

MIN -5.5 MIN Odds to Win: -200

-200 PHI Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 219.5 points

The New Orleans Pelicans play host to the Sacramento Kings

The Kings look to pull off a road win at the Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNO and NBCS-CA

BSNO and NBCS-CA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NO Record: 7-7

7-7 SAC Record: 8-5

8-5 NO Stats: 113.3 PPG (15th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th)

113.3 PPG (15th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th) SAC Stats: 115.2 PPG (10th in NBA), 115.5 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)

CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG) SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -1.5

SAC -1.5 SAC Odds to Win: -125

-125 NO Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 237.5 points

The Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls take to the home court of the Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOK and NBCS-CHI+

BSOK and NBCS-CHI+ Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 10-4

10-4 CHI Record: 5-10

5-10 OKC Stats: 119.6 PPG (sixth in NBA), 110.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)

119.6 PPG (sixth in NBA), 110.8 Opp. PPG (ninth) CHI Stats: 106.7 PPG (29th in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG) CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: OKC -6.5

OKC -6.5 OKC Odds to Win: -275

-275 CHI Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 224.5 points

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Utah Jazz

The Jazz travel to face the Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ

ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

POR Record: 3-11

3-11 UTA Record: 4-10

4-10 POR Stats: 103.2 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (16th)

103.2 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (16th) UTA Stats: 115.6 PPG (ninth in NBA), 122.6 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG) UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)

The Phoenix Suns play host to the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors look to pull off a road win at the Suns on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 8-6

8-6 GS Record: 7-8

7-8 PHO Stats: 117.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 114.9 Opp. PPG (20th)

117.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 114.9 Opp. PPG (20th) GS Stats: 113.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks go on the road to face the Lakers on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSSW

SportsNet LA and BSSW Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 9-6

9-6 DAL Record: 9-5

9-5 LAL Stats: 113.1 PPG (18th in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (14th)

113.1 PPG (18th in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (14th) DAL Stats: 122.8 PPG (second in NBA), 120.4 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG) DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.