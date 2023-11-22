Can we count on Max Jones finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks play the Montreal Canadiens at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jones stats and insights

In one of 15 games this season, Jones scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Jones has zero points on the power play.

He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 64 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:10 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:12 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 9:35 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:52 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:16 Home L 6-3 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:30 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 9:38 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 11:34 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:02 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.