Will Max Jones Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 22?
Can we count on Max Jones finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks play the Montreal Canadiens at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Max Jones score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jones stats and insights
- In one of 15 games this season, Jones scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Jones has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 64 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jones recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|13:10
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|9:35
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:16
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|9:38
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|11:34
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|7:02
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.