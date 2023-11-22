Can we count on Max Jones finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks play the Montreal Canadiens at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

  • In one of 15 games this season, Jones scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Jones has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 64 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:10 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:12 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 9:35 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:52 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:16 Home L 6-3
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:30 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 9:38 Away W 4-3
10/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 11:34 Away W 7-4
10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:02 Away W 4-3 OT

Ducks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

