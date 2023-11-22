The Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) are 1.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSW.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSW

SportsNet LA and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 118 - Lakers 117

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 1.5)

Lakers (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-0.0)

Mavericks (-0.0) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.3

The Mavericks have had more success against the spread than the Lakers this year, putting up an ATS record of 7-7-0, compared to the 6-9-0 record of the Lakers.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 6-5 ATS record Dallas puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Los Angeles and its opponents don't do it as often (33.3% of the time) as Dallas and its opponents (78.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Mavericks are 8-3, a better tally than the Lakers have posted (1-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers are 18th in the league in points scored (113.1 per game) and 14th in points allowed (112.6).

On the glass, Los Angeles is 14th in the league in rebounds (44.1 per game). It is 21st in rebounds conceded (44.8 per game).

This season the Lakers are ranked 13th in the NBA in assists at 26.1 per game.

Los Angeles commits 14.7 turnovers per game and force 14 per game, ranking 23rd and 15th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Lakers are the second-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (10 per game) and 25th in 3-point percentage (34.1%).

