Mason McTavish and the Anaheim Ducks will play on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. There are prop bets for McTavish available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Mason McTavish vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

McTavish Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, McTavish has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 17:23 on the ice per game.

In seven of 18 games this season, McTavish has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

McTavish has a point in 13 of 18 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

McTavish has an assist in seven of 18 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

McTavish's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of McTavish having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McTavish Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 64 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 18 Games 2 17 Points 3 8 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

