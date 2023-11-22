On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Mason McTavish going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

McTavish stats and insights

In seven of 18 games this season, McTavish has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 15.7% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 64 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

McTavish recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blues 1 1 0 16:24 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:56 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:18 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:30 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:14 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:36 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:24 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 3 2 1 15:54 Away W 4-3

Ducks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

