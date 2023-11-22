Will Mason McTavish Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 22?
On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Mason McTavish going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
McTavish stats and insights
- In seven of 18 games this season, McTavish has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 15.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 64 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
McTavish recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|16:24
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:18
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|20:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|18:14
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|15:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|3
|2
|1
|15:54
|Away
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.