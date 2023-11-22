On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Leo Carlsson going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlsson stats and insights

  • In four of 12 games this season, Carlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Carlsson has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
  • Carlsson averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.1%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 64 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Carlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 3-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 8-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 3 3 0 20:44 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:17 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:54 Away W 4-3
10/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:09 Away W 7-4
10/26/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:37 Away W 4-3 OT

Ducks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

