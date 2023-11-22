Will Leo Carlsson Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 22?
On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Leo Carlsson going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Carlsson stats and insights
- In four of 12 games this season, Carlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Carlsson has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- Carlsson averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 64 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Carlsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|3
|3
|0
|20:44
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|16:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|22:37
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.