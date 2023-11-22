The Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James included, hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 131-99 win over the Jazz, James tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

With prop bets available for James, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-108)

Over 26.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-128)

Over 7.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-130)

Over 7.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+120)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 114.1 points per game last season made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Mavericks allowed 44.7 rebounds per game last season, 22nd in the league in that category.

The Mavericks were the eighth-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 24.9.

The Mavericks allowed 11.1 made 3-pointers per game last season, best in the league in that category.

LeBron James vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 37 26 8 3 1 1 1 1/12/2023 47 24 16 9 0 0 2 12/25/2022 34 38 6 5 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.