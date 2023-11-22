LeBron James is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) go head to head with the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) at Crypto.com Arena.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, BSSW

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers were victorious in their most recent game against the Jazz, 131-99, on Tuesday. Anthony Davis starred with 26 points, and also had 16 rebounds and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 26 16 4 2 0 0 D'Angelo Russell 20 3 8 0 1 3 Austin Reaves 19 5 5 3 0 1

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 2.7 assists and 12 boards per contest.

James' numbers on the season are 23 points, 7.3 assists and 10.3 boards per game.

D'Angelo Russell puts up 14 points, 3.7 boards and 7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Austin Reaves posts 9.7 points, 4 boards and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Taurean Prince's numbers for the season are 12.7 points, 1 assists and 2 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 23.7 6.7 6 1.5 0.5 2.1 Anthony Davis 18.2 10.3 3.1 0.7 2.8 0 D'Angelo Russell 16.6 3.7 6 0.4 0.7 2.4 Austin Reaves 15.1 5.4 5.6 1 0 1.7 Rui Hachimura 10.8 3.4 1 1 0.2 1.1

