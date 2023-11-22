Anthony Davis, Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Mavericks - November 22
LeBron James is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) go head to head with the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) at Crypto.com Arena.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lakers' Last Game
The Lakers were victorious in their most recent game against the Jazz, 131-99, on Tuesday. Anthony Davis starred with 26 points, and also had 16 rebounds and four assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|26
|16
|4
|2
|0
|0
|D'Angelo Russell
|20
|3
|8
|0
|1
|3
|Austin Reaves
|19
|5
|5
|3
|0
|1
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 2.7 assists and 12 boards per contest.
- James' numbers on the season are 23 points, 7.3 assists and 10.3 boards per game.
- D'Angelo Russell puts up 14 points, 3.7 boards and 7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.
- Austin Reaves posts 9.7 points, 4 boards and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.
- Taurean Prince's numbers for the season are 12.7 points, 1 assists and 2 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LeBron James
|23.7
|6.7
|6
|1.5
|0.5
|2.1
|Anthony Davis
|18.2
|10.3
|3.1
|0.7
|2.8
|0
|D'Angelo Russell
|16.6
|3.7
|6
|0.4
|0.7
|2.4
|Austin Reaves
|15.1
|5.4
|5.6
|1
|0
|1.7
|Rui Hachimura
|10.8
|3.4
|1
|1
|0.2
|1.1
