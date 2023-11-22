Luka Doncic is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers square off at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (opening tip at 10:30 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -125) 7.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: +120)

The 23 points LeBron James has scored per game this season is 3.5 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (26.5).

He has averaged 2.8 more rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (7.5).

James has averaged 7.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).

James has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -114)

The 41 points Doncic has scored per game this season is 10.5 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (30.5).

His per-game rebound average of 11.5 is 3.0 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Doncic's season-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is 1.0 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

Doncic has hit six three pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.