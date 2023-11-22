The Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) on November 22, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 49.9% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

Los Angeles has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 21st.

The Lakers average 7.3 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Mavericks give up (120.4).

Los Angeles is 4-1 when it scores more than 120.4 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers put up 116.5 points per game at home, 7.2 more than on the road (109.3). On defense they allow 108.5 per game, 8.8 fewer points than on the road (117.3).

In 2023-24 Los Angeles is conceding 8.8 fewer points per game at home (108.5) than away (117.3).

The Lakers pick up 3.8 more assists per game at home (27.9) than away (24.1).

Lakers Injuries