Take a look at the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (9-6), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Lakers ready for their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Lakers took care of business in their most recent outing 131-99 against the Jazz on Tuesday. Anthony Davis scored 26 points in the Lakers' victory, leading the team.

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5.0 1.3 3.3 Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Seth Curry: Questionable (Hip)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSSW

SportsNet LA and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -1.5 237.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.