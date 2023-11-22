The Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena as just 1.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSW. The matchup has a point total of 237.5.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -1.5 237.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played four games this season that ended with a combined score over 237.5 points.

Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 225.7 points, 11.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

Los Angeles has a 6-9-0 record against the spread this year.

The Lakers have won in one of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Los Angeles has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Lakers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 11 78.6% 122.8 235.9 120.4 233 233.4 Lakers 4 26.7% 113.1 235.9 112.6 233 226.6

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.

Three of the Lakers' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .375 (3-5-0). Away, it is .429 (3-4-0).

The Lakers score an average of 113.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 120.4 the Mavericks give up.

Los Angeles has put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 120.4 points.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Lakers and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 6-9 2-2 5-10 Mavericks 7-7 6-5 11-3

Lakers vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Lakers Mavericks 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 122.8 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 4-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 4-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-4 112.6 Points Allowed (PG) 120.4 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 5-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 8-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

