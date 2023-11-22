Lakers vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena as just 1.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSW. The matchup has a point total of 237.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and BSSW
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-1.5
|237.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played four games this season that ended with a combined score over 237.5 points.
- Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 225.7 points, 11.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Los Angeles has a 6-9-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Lakers have won in one of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Los Angeles has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|11
|78.6%
|122.8
|235.9
|120.4
|233
|233.4
|Lakers
|4
|26.7%
|113.1
|235.9
|112.6
|233
|226.6
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.
- Three of the Lakers' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .375 (3-5-0). Away, it is .429 (3-4-0).
- The Lakers score an average of 113.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 120.4 the Mavericks give up.
- Los Angeles has put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 120.4 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|6-9
|2-2
|5-10
|Mavericks
|7-7
|6-5
|11-3
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Lakers vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Lakers
|Mavericks
|113.1
|122.8
|18
|2
|4-1
|7-6
|4-1
|9-4
|112.6
|120.4
|14
|24
|5-6
|3-0
|8-3
|3-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.