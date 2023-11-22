On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) square off against the Dallas Mavericks (6-2) at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSW.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA, BSSW

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis averages 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocks (fourth in league).

LeBron James averages 23.0 points, 10.3 boards and 7.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell puts up 14.0 points, 7.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Austin Reaves posts 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 30.0% from the floor and 25.0% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per contest.

Taurean Prince averages 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 45.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic is putting up 41.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest. He's also draining 58.0% of his shots from the floor and 48.0% from 3-point range, with 6.0 triples per contest (first in league).

On a per-game basis, Tim Hardaway Jr. gets the Mavericks 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Mavericks are receiving 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Dereck Lively this season.

Josh Green gets the Mavericks 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while posting 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.0 blocked shots.

Grant Williams is averaging 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.0 assists per game. He is making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Lakers Mavericks 109.0 Points Avg. 120.1 116.3 Points Allowed Avg. 115.8 47.1% Field Goal % 48.0% 29.6% Three Point % 39.7%

