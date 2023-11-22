Lakers vs. Mavericks November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:19 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) square off against the Dallas Mavericks (6-2) at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSW.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA, BSSW
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis averages 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocks (fourth in league).
- LeBron James averages 23.0 points, 10.3 boards and 7.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- D'Angelo Russell puts up 14.0 points, 7.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
- Austin Reaves posts 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 30.0% from the floor and 25.0% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per contest.
- Taurean Prince averages 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 45.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic is putting up 41.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest. He's also draining 58.0% of his shots from the floor and 48.0% from 3-point range, with 6.0 triples per contest (first in league).
- On a per-game basis, Tim Hardaway Jr. gets the Mavericks 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Mavericks are receiving 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Dereck Lively this season.
- Josh Green gets the Mavericks 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while posting 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Grant Williams is averaging 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.0 assists per game. He is making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Mavericks
|109.0
|Points Avg.
|120.1
|116.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.8
|47.1%
|Field Goal %
|48.0%
|29.6%
|Three Point %
|39.7%
