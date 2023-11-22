The Los Angeles Lakers (9-6), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (9-5). This game is at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSW.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSW

SportsNet LA and BSSW Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have a +34 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 122.8 points per game to rank second in the league and are giving up 120.4 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA.

The Lakers have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 113.1 points per game (18th in league) and giving up 112.6 (14th in NBA).

The two teams average 235.9 points per game combined, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 233 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Dallas has compiled a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

Lakers and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1800 +1100 - Mavericks +2500 +1100 -

