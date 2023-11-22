Lakers vs. Mavericks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The Los Angeles Lakers (9-6), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (9-5). This game is at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSW.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSW
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-2.5)
|239.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Mavericks (-2.5)
|239.5
|-136
|+116
Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mavericks vs Lakers Prediction
|Mavericks vs Lakers Injury Report
Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends
- The Mavericks have a +34 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 122.8 points per game to rank second in the league and are giving up 120.4 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA.
- The Lakers have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 113.1 points per game (18th in league) and giving up 112.6 (14th in NBA).
- The two teams average 235.9 points per game combined, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average 233 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Dallas has compiled a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.
Lakers and Mavericks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+1800
|+1100
|-
|Mavericks
|+2500
|+1100
|-
