Will Jakob Silfverberg light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Silfverberg stats and insights

Silfverberg has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

Silfverberg has picked up two assists on the power play.

Silfverberg averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.3%.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 64 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Silfverberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 10:17 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:00 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:32 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:54 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:55 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:27 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 12:28 Away W 4-3

Ducks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

