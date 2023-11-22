The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens is set for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jackson LaCombe light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

LaCombe stats and insights

  • LaCombe is yet to score through 18 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
  • LaCombe has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

LaCombe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:37 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:14 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:51 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:16 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:25 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:21 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:30 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:51 Away W 4-3

Ducks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

