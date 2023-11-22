Will Ilya Lyubushkin Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 22?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ilya Lyubushkin a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lyubushkin stats and insights
- Lyubushkin is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.
- Lyubushkin has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 64 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lyubushkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|20:05
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Away
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.