The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) are big, 13.5-point underdogs against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game starts at 1:30 AM ET on Spectrum Sports. The over/under in the matchup is set at 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 1:30 AM ET

1:30 AM ET TV: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawaii -13.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

Hawaii's games last season went over this contest's total of 139.5 points seven times.

Hawaii games had an average of 128.7 points last season, 10.8 less than this game's over/under.

Hawaii went 13-16-0 ATS last season.

Hawaii went 17-7 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 70.8% of those games).

The Rainbow Warriors won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1000 or shorter.

Hawaii has an implied moneyline win probability of 90.9% in this matchup.

Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawaii 7 24.1% 66.9 140.6 61.8 136.5 130 Northern Arizona 20 62.5% 73.7 140.6 74.7 136.5 141.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Hawaii Insights & Trends

Last year, the Rainbow Warriors put up 66.9 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 74.7 the Lumberjacks gave up.

Hawaii went 3-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawaii 13-16-0 1-3 16-13-0 Northern Arizona 20-12-0 3-0 19-13-0

Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hawaii Northern Arizona 12-5 Home Record 6-8 6-4 Away Record 3-13 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.