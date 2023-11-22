Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game will tip off at 1:30 AM ET and be available via Spectrum Sports.
Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 1:30 AM ET
- TV: Spectrum Sports
Hawaii Top Players (2022-23)
- Kamaka Hepa: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- JoVon McClanahan: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bernardo da Silva: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Noel Coleman: 12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samuta Avea: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Northern Arizona Top Players (2022-23)
- Carson Towt: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Cole: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavier Fuller: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nik Mains: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Liam Lloyd: 6.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Hawaii Rank
|Hawaii AVG
|Northern Arizona AVG
|Northern Arizona Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|73.7
|129th
|14th
|61.8
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|30.0
|278th
|222nd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|324th
|11.1
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.3
|36th
