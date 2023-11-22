The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game will tip off at 1:30 AM ET and be available via Spectrum Sports.

Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 1:30 AM ET

1:30 AM ET TV: Spectrum Sports

Hawaii Top Players (2022-23)

Kamaka Hepa: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK JoVon McClanahan: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Bernardo da Silva: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Noel Coleman: 12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Samuta Avea: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Northern Arizona Top Players (2022-23)

Carson Towt: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Cole: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavier Fuller: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Nik Mains: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Liam Lloyd: 6.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hawaii Rank Hawaii AVG Northern Arizona AVG Northern Arizona Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 73.7 129th 14th 61.8 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 156th 32.1 Rebounds 30.0 278th 222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 256th 6.7 3pt Made 8.4 66th 324th 11.1 Assists 13.3 157th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 10.3 36th

