Wednesday's contest features the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0) and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) clashing at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center (on November 22) at 1:30 AM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-73 win for Hawaii.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 1:30 AM ET

1:30 AM ET TV: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 80, Northern Arizona 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Hawaii (-6.9)

Hawaii (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Hawaii Performance Insights

On offense, Hawaii was the 300th-ranked team in the nation (66.9 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 14th-best (61.8 points conceded per game).

With 32.1 rebounds per game and 29.2 rebounds conceded, the Rainbow Warriors were 156th and 61st in college basketball, respectively, last season.

Hawaii was 324th in the nation in assists (11.1 per game) last season.

The Rainbow Warriors were 256th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.7 per game) and 240th in 3-point percentage (33.0%) last year.

Last year, Hawaii was best in the country in 3-pointers allowed (4.4 per game) and 10th-best in defensive 3-point percentage (29.4%).

Last season, Hawaii attempted 62.9% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.1% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.5% of Hawaii's baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.5% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.