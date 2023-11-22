How to Watch Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:17 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0) take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) at 1:30 AM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Spectrum Sports.
Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 AM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: Spectrum Sports
Hawaii Stats Insights
- The Rainbow Warriors made 42.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.3 percentage points lower than the Lumberjacks allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- Hawaii went 8-0 when it shot higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Lumberjacks ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball. The Rainbow Warriors finished 156th.
- Last year, the 66.9 points per game the Rainbow Warriors recorded were 7.8 fewer points than the Lumberjacks allowed (74.7).
- When Hawaii put up more than 74.7 points last season, it went 5-0.
Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Hawaii posted the same number of points when playing at home and in road games (67.4) last year.
- When playing at home, the Rainbow Warriors allowed 5.4 fewer points per game (59.7) than on the road (65.1).
- In terms of total threes made, Hawaii performed better when playing at home last season, draining 7 per game, compared to 6.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.6% three-point percentage at home and a 34.5% clip in road games.
Hawaii Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Hawaii-Hilo
|W 82-66
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/17/2023
|Niagara
|W 92-73
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/24/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Acrisure Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
