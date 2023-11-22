The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0) take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) at 1:30 AM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Spectrum Sports.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 AM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 AM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: Spectrum Sports

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawaii Stats Insights

The Rainbow Warriors made 42.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.3 percentage points lower than the Lumberjacks allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Hawaii went 8-0 when it shot higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Lumberjacks ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball. The Rainbow Warriors finished 156th.

Last year, the 66.9 points per game the Rainbow Warriors recorded were 7.8 fewer points than the Lumberjacks allowed (74.7).

When Hawaii put up more than 74.7 points last season, it went 5-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Hawaii posted the same number of points when playing at home and in road games (67.4) last year.

When playing at home, the Rainbow Warriors allowed 5.4 fewer points per game (59.7) than on the road (65.1).

In terms of total threes made, Hawaii performed better when playing at home last season, draining 7 per game, compared to 6.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.6% three-point percentage at home and a 34.5% clip in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawaii Upcoming Schedule