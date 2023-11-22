Frank Vatrano will be in action when the Anaheim Ducks and Montreal Canadiens meet at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Fancy a bet on Vatrano in the Ducks-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Frank Vatrano vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Vatrano has averaged 18:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Vatrano has a goal in seven games this season out of 18 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 10 of 18 games this year, Vatrano has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Vatrano has an assist in four of 18 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Vatrano has an implied probability of 57.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Vatrano going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 64 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 18 Games 2 17 Points 2 12 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

