Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Canadiens on November 22, 2023
Player props are available for Mason McTavish and Nicholas Suzuki, among others, when the Anaheim Ducks host the Montreal Canadiens at Honda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Ducks vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ducks vs. Canadiens Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
McTavish is one of Anaheim's top contributors (17 total points), having put up eight goals and nine assists.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|4
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Frank Vatrano has 17 points (0.9 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding five assists.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 17
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Predators
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 12
|2
|1
|3
|5
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Ryan Strome's 14 points this season have come via two goals and 12 assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Predators
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Suzuki's six goals and 10 assists in 18 games for Montreal add up to 16 total points on the season.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 16
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|1
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Cole Caufield has helped lead the offense for Montreal this season with five goals and 10 assists.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
