Player props are available for Mason McTavish and Nicholas Suzuki, among others, when the Anaheim Ducks host the Montreal Canadiens at Honda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ducks vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

McTavish is one of Anaheim's top contributors (17 total points), having put up eight goals and nine assists.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 17 0 0 0 0 at Avalanche Nov. 15 0 0 0 2 at Predators Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 12 1 0 1 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Frank Vatrano has 17 points (0.9 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding five assists.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 19 0 0 0 5 vs. Panthers Nov. 17 1 0 1 5 at Avalanche Nov. 15 0 0 0 1 at Predators Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 vs. Sharks Nov. 12 2 1 3 5

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Ryan Strome's 14 points this season have come via two goals and 12 assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers Nov. 17 0 0 0 7 at Avalanche Nov. 15 0 0 0 1 at Predators Nov. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Sharks Nov. 12 0 2 2 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Suzuki's six goals and 10 assists in 18 games for Montreal add up to 16 total points on the season.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 2 2 2 vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 12 0 0 0 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 11 1 0 1 1

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Cole Caufield has helped lead the offense for Montreal this season with five goals and 10 assists.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 8 vs. Canucks Nov. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 11 0 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.