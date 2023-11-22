Something has to give when the Anaheim Ducks (9-9, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Montreal Canadiens (7-9-2, losers of four straight). The game on Wednesday, November 22 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

Ducks vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Ducks (-125) Canadiens (+105) 6.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, and won.

Anaheim has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Ducks a 55.6% chance to win.

Anaheim's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals seven times.

Ducks vs Canadiens Additional Info

Ducks vs. Canadiens Rankings

Ducks Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 51 (23rd) Goals 51 (23rd) 56 (17th) Goals Allowed 64 (26th) 12 (18th) Power Play Goals 14 (10th) 15 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (31st)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Anaheim is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 5-5-0 overall, in its last 10 games.

In its past 10 contests, Anaheim hit the over four times.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score 6.5 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Ducks' goals per game average is 0.5 lower than their season-long average.

The Ducks offense's 51 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

The Ducks rank 17th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (56 total) in league play.

They're ranked 21st in the league with a -5 goal differential .

