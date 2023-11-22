When the Anaheim Ducks face the Montreal Canadiens at Honda Center on Wednesday (the puck drops at 10:00 PM ET), Mason McTavish and Nicholas Suzuki should be two of the most exciting players to watch.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ducks vs. Canadiens Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks Players to Watch

McTavish is one of Anaheim's top contributors (17 points), via collected eight goals and nine assists.

Through 18 games, Frank Vatrano has scored 12 goals and picked up five assists.

Ryan Strome has 14 points for Anaheim, via two goals and 12 assists.

Lukas Dostal (5-3-0) has a goals against average of 3.8 on the season. His .893% save percentage ranks 45th in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Canadiens Players to Watch

Suzuki has recorded six goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 10 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 2.6 shots per game and shooting 13%. This places him among the leaders for Montreal with 16 total points (0.9 per game).

Cole Caufield's 15 points this season, including five goals and 10 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Montreal.

This season, Michael Matheson has four goals and 10 assists, for a season point total of 14.

In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 1-2-0 this season, amassing 92 saves and allowing 12 goals (4.0 goals against average) with an .885 save percentage (52nd in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Ducks Rank Ducks AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 23rd 2.83 Goals Scored 2.83 23rd 12th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.56 26th 27th 28.9 Shots 29.4 25th 27th 32.7 Shots Allowed 34.9 30th 18th 19.67% Power Play % 20% 14th 13th 81.71% Penalty Kill % 74.36% 25th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.